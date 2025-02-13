Fan Makes Incredible Fantastic Four Popcorn Buckets That Will Probably Be Way Better Than The Ones We Actually Get

The final popcorn bucket mock-up for The Thing looks like it might be better suited for giving small portions. It just doesn’t have the deep bowl required for a large popcorn at the movie theater. Despite this, the design is still pretty good. The bucket is made to look like The Thing’s rocky hand holding his trademark fedora, which holds the popcorn inside. It’s a cute idea, but the theater better offer free refills—that’s not enough popcorn for a 90-minute movie.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to theaters on July 25, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next movie, Captain America: Brave New World is out now and is apparently not great. It surely can’t be worse than the 2005 Fantastic Four movie, though?