Pedro Pascal Plays Himself In Marvel Rivals, And It Could Have Gone Worse

Fantastic Four: First Steps is landing in theaters tonight, and that means that the actors playing the First Family are in full promo mode for the film. Most content creators are trying to get viral soundbites in their interviews, but streamer and YouTuber Loserfruit had a much better idea and asked Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn to try out their respective heroes in Marvel Rivals. So if you’ve ever wanted to see Pascal use Mister Fantastic’s stretchy limbs to help claim an objective, you can finally do that now.

Loserfruit sat down with the First Steps cast and had each of them jump into Marvel Rivals’s practice range to try out their heroes. Pascal played as Mister Fantastic, Kirby controlled Invisible Woman, Moss-Bachrach did some clobbering as the Thing, and Quinn ignited the skies as Human Torch. Before they get started, Kirby says she loves playing games, and Pascal mentions she’s big on The Sims. The rest of the crew says they have pretty limited gaming experience. Quinn played FIFA as a kid and Pascal says he never played anything past the original NES. So by and large, it sounds like the actors are about to enter uncharted territory playing NetEase’s hero shooter.

Loserfruit shows the cast some of the cosmetics in the game, including Invisible Woman’s wildly popular Malice skin depicting her villainous alter ego, which was a real crowd-pleaser. It seems like a missed opportunity to not have the actors play with the skins based on their movie appearances, but those unfortunately aren’t live until tomorrow, July 25, so the default skins will have to do.

The actors all face a bit of a learning curve, and Pascal even jokes about needing “console classes” to learn how to play. After some time in the practice range, the group entered a real online game, but Loserfruit asked the other players to “pls be nice” to the actors in chat. The cast passed the controller around during a match, and it wasn’t until Pascal played that any of them managed to get a kill on the enemy Venom. Well, an assist, but let’s not get technical.

Check out the full video below:

All four actors are pretty busy right now, so it’s not like they have time to become pro gamers in the midst of promoting First Steps and shooting their upcoming MCU appearances in Avengers: Doomsday. For more on the film, check out Kotaku’s review.

