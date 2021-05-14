Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fans Polled Over Which Anime Or Manga Should Be Live-Action And Most Replied "None"

Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Fans Polled Over Which Anime Or Manga Should Be Live-Action And Most Replied &quot;None&quot;
Photo: David McNew/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Yikes! A Japanese poll asked one thousand men and women ranging from teens to those in their 60s to name which anime or manga they’d like made live-action, courtesy of Hollywood. The reply that took the number slot should surprise no one, really.

It was, well, “nothing” or “none.”

Here, via Yahoo News! Japan, is the rest of the top ten:

1. Nothing/None: 456 votes

2. Demon Slayer: 60 votes

3. Attack on Titan: 48 votes

4. Jujutsu Kaisen: 34 votes

5. Naruto: 24 votes

6. Detective Conan: 18 votes

7. Slam Dunk: 15 votes

7. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: 15 votes

7. My Hero Academia: 15 votes

10. Hunter x Hunter: 14 votes

What about you? Which would you pick? 

