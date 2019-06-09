E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

It seems Microsoft has released some E3 news a bit early. Fans have found a large list of games that are now available to play via Game Pass, ahead of an official announcement later today at their E3 Media Briefing.

Over on ResetEra and Reddit, fans are putting together lists of all the new Game Pass titles. On Xbox, the list includes Shenmue 1 & 2, Steamworld Dig 2, Hollow Knight and more. This is the list that fans have put together so far, though it might be incomplete.

Astroneer Battle Chasers: Nightwar Bridge Constructor Portal Everspace Guacamelee 2 Hollow Knight Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Moonlighter Neon Chrome Old Man’s Journey Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Shenmue Shenmue II Silence - The Whispered World 2 Smoke and Sacrifice SteamWorld Dig 2 Supermarket Shriek Riverbond Thimbleweed Park Wizard of Legend

That’s a lotta games! The way fans are finding these right now is by searching up each game and checking to see if it is included in Game Pass. Currently, the games don’t show up on the Game Pass catalog on either the console or PC versions of the store or website.

Fans are also finding some PC Game Pass titles are available early, including Metro Exodus, ARK and Ori And The Blind Forest. A store page for “Xbox Game Pass PC Games” is currently live and seems to indicate that the plan will cost $5 a month. The full list of PC Game Pass games can be seen on Reddit.

All of this news and more will most likely be confirmed in a few hours when Microsoft gets on stage for their press conference later today. We will also learn some new information about the next-gen Xbox and their future plans for PC gaming and possible cloud gaming.

The conference starts today at 1 p.m. PDT/4 p.m. EDT.