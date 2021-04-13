Fans Build 3D Sonic Game In Dreams, And It Looks Fantastic

Gif : SONIC ADVENTURE: Dreams Edition

There are two tiers of Dreams experience. I know I’ve played it, and tried to build things, but then I see what other people can do with it and I wonder if we were even playing the same thing.



I mean...just look at this. Look at it! This is a fast, bright, colourful, very fast Sonic game, only it was made inside another game. I know this is nothing new, and that Dreams has been doing this for ages, but still, once in a while I see something like this and can barely process it.

If you’ve got Dreams and want to play this yourself, you can check it out here.

