Odds and Ends

Fans Build 3D Sonic Game In Dreams, And It Looks Fantastic

Luke Plunkett
Gif: SONIC ADVENTURE: Dreams Edition

There are two tiers of Dreams experience. I know I’ve played it, and tried to build things, but then I see what other people can do with it and I wonder if we were even playing the same thing.

I mean...just look at this. Look at it! This is a fast, bright, colourful, very fast Sonic game, only it was made inside another game. I know this is nothing new, and that Dreams has been doing this for ages, but still, once in a while I see something like this and can barely process it.

If you’ve got Dreams and want to play this yourself, you can check it out here.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

chronoboy

A 3D sonic game without claustrophobic corridors and unwieldy controls? #notmysonic!

I’ve said it before, but the game that has the best feeling Sonic is Super Smash Bros.