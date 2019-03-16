Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Not that long ago we saw some fans create a playable demo of an Unreal Engine 4 version of a beloved Star Wars podracing game. Now, another classic game set in the galaxy far, far away is getting remade in Unreal Engine 4 and a developer from Obsidian is involved.



Star Wars: Dark Forces was a classic first-person shooter developed by Lucasarts and released back in 1995.

As discovered by YouTuber BlueDrake42, this Dark Forces remake project is incredibly detailed and visually impressive. I honestly think it looks better than some recent Star Wars games from professional studios. The demo is set in Mos Eisley, the most famous town on all of Tatooine. I heard they have a great catina!

While the demo doesn’t have any action or enemies in it, it does show off the progress the developers have made. For fans of Star Wars, walking around the fully realized spaceport is still exciting, even without pesky Stormtroopers firing at you.

Screenshot: BlueDrake42 (YouTube)

Finding the Millenium Falcon and other secrets is fun enough and the demo feels like a solid base for a future shooter, one featuring the levels of Dark Forces.



Something interesting to note is that Obsidian’s Senior Environment Artist Jason Lewis is leading the project, along with other developers and fans. However, to be clear the project isn’t connected to Obsidian, EA or Disney.

If you want to play this demo, you can download it here and give it a shot. Just don’t shoot any droids, please.