News

Fans Are Digitizing And Translating A Persona Trading Card Game From The Late 90s

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Persona
Illustration for article titled Fans Are Digitizing And Translating A iPersona /iTrading Card Game From The Late 90s
Photo: weaK_willO (ResetEra)

Dedicated fans are digitizing an entire Persona card game that was released back in the late 90s in Japan and was never released in the West. They’ve already scanned over a thousand cards and all the rule books.

As spotted by VG 24/7, weaK_willO over on the ResetEra forums posted that they had bought up a large lot of over 20,000 cards, all from a lesser-known Persona/Shin Megami Tensei trading card game called Digital Devil Story. The card game launched in 1997 and ran until around 2004, with new cards being added during those years. Digital Devil Story included characters from Shin Megami Tensei 1, Shin Megami Tensei 2, Shin Megami Tensei If…, Devil Summoner Saturn, Soul Hackers, Persona 1, Persona 2, and Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne. 

Illustration for article titled Fans Are Digitizing And Translating A iPersona /iTrading Card Game From The Late 90s
Photo: weaK_willO (ResetEra)
The whole game ended over 15 years ago and since then it has never been properly archived in the west or fully translated.

However, weaK_willO is hoping to try to do just that and has so far made great progress. With the help of some friends, they have already scanned and uploaded nearly 1500 cards, all the rules books, and card lists. Next up: They plan on translating all the cards they’ve uploaded and are going to scan and translate the cards they don’t own yet.

All of this content is freely available to any Persona or SMT fans who want to print off cards or create their own digital version of Digital Devil Story.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

