Fan Throws Away Cardboard PS5 After Finally Buying A Real One

Have you gotten your hands on a PlayStation 5 yet? Not everyone has! One Twitter user, for example, made do with a home-made cardboard mock-up.



“I’ve wanted a PlayStation 5 since early May,” Twitter user Yada tells Kotaku. “The reason why is that Guilty Gear: Strive was going on sale.”

Yada was able to buy Strive. But unable to buy a real PlayStation 5, they decided to craft one out of cardboard instead. It was definitely a very good one, I’d say. Personally, I love the scrawled “PS5" on the side. If Sony ever needs a new PS5 font, that’s a winner!

The dimenions were fairly accurate, but the amazing thing is that Yada eyeballed the size and wasn’t working from exact specifications. And check out that cardboard DualSense controller. The do-it-yourself details are great. It’s almost like you can play it.



But alas, you cannot as evident when Yada tried putting their copy of Guilty Gear in it. Bummer! Throwing the controller sure seems fun, though.

Finally, Yada was able to purchase a PlayStation 5 of their own. “A friend of mine found one in a shop and reserved it for me. It was because of that I was finally able to get one!”

What a wonderful feeling to be able to get the console and play the game you wanted.



To celebrate, Yada held a small celebrate at home, complete with a sign reading “Welcome to the Yada Family ” (おいでませ矢田家 or “oidemase Yada-ke”) as “oidemase” is “welcome” in the Yamaguchi dialect.



There were party hats, streamers, poppers, and even strawberry cake, too. The festivities concluded with Yada throwing the cardboard in the trash, and no doubt, firing up the real PS5 to play Guilty Gear.



If you’re into Guilty Gear, feel free to follow Yada on Twitter right here.

