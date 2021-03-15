Fan Fixes GTA Online Load Times, Rockstar Makes It Official

Image : Rockstar

Earlier this month, GTA Online player t0st found a way to cut down the game’s load times by 70%. It must have been a clean, effective fix, because Rockstar themselves have taken a look, agreed with it and will soon make it part of an official update.



Advertisement

As PC Gamer report, Rockstar investigated t0st’s work, and found it “ did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved.”

“As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”

That update will only be for the PC version of the game, and there’s no word on when it’s coming, but Rockstar did want to “ thank [t0st] again for his efforts.”