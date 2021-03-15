Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fan Fixes GTA Online Load Times, Rockstar Makes It Official

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Image: Rockstar

Earlier this month, GTA Online player t0st found a way to cut down the game’s load times by 70%. It must have been a clean, effective fix, because Rockstar themselves have taken a look, agreed with it and will soon make it part of an official update.

As PC Gamer report, Rockstar investigated t0st’s work, and found it did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved.”

“As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”

That update will only be for the PC version of the game, and there’s no word on when it’s coming, but Rockstar did want to “thank [t0st] again for his efforts.”

DISCUSSION

FroshKiller
Jonathan Hamilton

I hope they paid him.