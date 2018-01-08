It would be easy to look at this video, listen to the music, check the quality of the design and lighting and models and think hey, these are our first looks at some new maps for Overwatch. But nope, they’re all the work of 3D artist Joshua Llorente.



NOTE: I published this post in error without realizing that Nathan had covered Llorente’s work last month. I apologize for the dupe and in the mean time, enjoy the Shangri-La map that wasn’t in the original post.

This first clip below, for a Cairo level, has blown up over the last week, even catching the eye of Blizzard’s Jeff Kaplan.

I think it’s also worth taking a look at some of his other efforts, though, which include map ideas like Shangri-La:

And a Favela:

Amazing stuff. You can see more of Joshua’s work at his ArtStation page.