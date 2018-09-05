Famitsu released Switch Japanese retail sales numbers from its March 3, 2017 launch to Sept. 2, 2018. So far, a total of 5,007,368 Switch consoles have been sold at retail in Japan. The top three selling games at Japanese retail are Splatoon 2 (2,621,928 copies), Super Mario Odyssey (1,788,228) and Mario Kart 8 DX (1,738,502).

