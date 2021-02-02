Fallout Mod Returns After Removing Some Pretty Questionable Shit

Screenshot : The Frontier

The Frontier, a huge Fallout: New Vegas mod that was pulled last week after one of its artists was found to have posted “animated pedophillic content” online, is now back.



The work of that contributor—which reportedly amounted to “the vast majority of pip-boy icons”—has been removed, but so too have some other things that had got people’s attention since downloading the mod, along with the work of some contributors who, in the wake of all this, no longer wished to be associated with The Frontier.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of changes and removals, from the mod’s Nexus page:

We have removed ZuTheSkunks content from the mod, namely icons and self inserts. We’d like to re-iterate that his behaviour is abhorrent and we have distanced ourselves from him as soon as we were informed of the situation. - We have made changes to America and Mae’s content. We have removed the Slavery lines, and the lines from Mae that were inappropriate. We recognize that these topics were not handled tactfully, however, there was never any malicious intent behind the writing of the lines.

- We have locked the Trochili. Temporarily they are inaccessible but they will be re-added in an esp that will be provided optionally later.

- We have unfortunately had to remove multiple characters worth of voice acting as people have requested that they not be associated with the project going forward. We will be revoicing these characters in the future.

- We have removed content that has been asked to be removed by artists.

- We have had to remove the music for the breach outreach as the artist has requested his content to be removed.

- We have modified and removed a few pieces of questionable content mod wide.



So, some context! America was a character who you could basically turn into your slave, and the way it was handled was incredibly Yikesy:

Screenshot : The Frontier

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

As for the “Trochili”, they were a lizard race that...you could have sex with. And while that might be fine (?) if handled with tact and quality writing, in this case, it was not.

Screenshot : The Frontier

Advertisement

Unlike America, the Trochili stuff will be returning to the mod, albeit at a later date and as an optional download.

In addition to the team removing stuff themselves, they’ve also had to remove the work of voice actors, musicians and artists who have “requested that they not be associated with the project going forward”.