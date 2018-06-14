Bethesda Softworks is named after the city in Maryland. Tim Rogers has been to that city, so it only makes sense that we sent him to the Bethesda booth at E3 2018. There was demons, carnival games, and a lot of VR.



You’re probably not at E3 but fret not. Tim checked out everything that Bethesda was rocking on the show floor. Last year, there were free milkshakes for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Will they return? Will anyone stop Tim from touching Vault Boy? You’ll have to watch to find out.



