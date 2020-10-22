Fake MMO CrossCode Sounds Like A Real SNES RPG

Welcome to Morning Music, Kotaku’s daily hangout for folks who love video games and the cool-ass sounds they make. Today we’re listening to the soundtrack from CrossCode, a 2018 game that sounds like an early ‘90s RPG classic.
Radical Fish Games’ CrossCode (playlist / longplay / VGMdb) is a thoroughly modern action role-playing game that’s emulating what a massively multiplayer online RPG would have been like had the Super Nintendo had internet connectivity. It’s filled with 16-bit AI adventurers running about while the game’s hero Lea and friends piece together the mystery of her missing memories. Every time I play the game it feels like I’m stepping into a past that never existed. A great deal of that feeling comes from composer Deniz Akbulut’s masterful soundtrack.
If I knew nothing about CrossCode whatsoever and I listened to the track “Battle 1,” I would swear it came from something I played nearly three decades ago, during the heyday of Super Nintendo RPGs. It sounds like it comes from some forgotten contemporary of Chrono Trigger or Secret of Mana.
Radical Fish Games / Deniz Akbulut / (YouTube)
How about something a little less dramatic. Like any RPG town music worth its salt, the “Rookie Harbor” theme is a soothing tune that lets players know they’re in a safe place. It’s got serious elevator music vibes, that relaxing groove that tells you nothing dramatic is going to happen until you leave its comfy confines.
Radical Fish Games / Deniz Akbulut / (YouTube)
Finally we have the “First Scholars” theme, the signature tune for the guild Lea winds up joining. Akbulut gets pretty jazzy in this one, with a playful piano and some cool little flourishes filling in the gaps. This is definitely the guild I would join if CrossCode were a real MMORPG.
Radical Fish Games / Deniz Akbulut / (YouTube)
I love me some CrossCode, and I have no doubt it will one day be considered a classic. Deniz Akbulut’s soundtrack gives it a nice head start. If you want to hear more, the composer maintains his own playlist on YouTube of the entire soundtrack, as well as DLC tunes and beta tracks that didn’t make it into the full game.
What a lovely walk down memory lane, even if this particular lane was only paved a couple years ago. We know what’s on my mind this morning, what’s on yours? Feel free to join in the open chat, and have an awesome day.
DISCUSSION
Dragalia Lost Chapter 16 dropped today, and it showed off Leonidas’ new duds, which are sweet, as well as debuting his new weapon: A fucking tommy gun. I thought having a goddess with a laser bazooka rifle was awesome, but this tops it. XD
Also, it seems Arcade 1Up is getting into the crappy plug-and-play business. They’ve released three mini-consoles that are apparently exclusive to office stores, which come with a crappy wireless controller than can also be plugged in via USB and has an SD card slot for ROM-loading.
The first console is a Pac-Man/Namco set, featuring Pac-Man, Pac-Mania, New Rally X, Galaga, Galaga ‘88, Dig Dug, Super Xevious, Rolling Thunder, Dragon Spirit, and Mappy. Unlike the AtGames version, these include the original arcade versions, not the NES ports.
The second console is a Mega Man one and features the first six NES games. However, due to the controller layout, Jump and Shoot are switched from their NES controls and the music is not emulated well at all.
The final console, and the reason I’m even mentioning this at all, is one based on Disney games. They could have simply redone The Disney Afternoon Collection, but they didn’t. Included are the NES versions of DuckTales, Chip N’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers, Mickey Mousecapades, and Adventures in the Magic Kingdom; the SNES version of Timon & Pumbaa’s Jungle Games; the Gargoyles game for Sega Genesis; and the Lilo & Sitch and Lion King 1.5 GBA games. That’s....certainly an odd collection.