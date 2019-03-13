The famous F-14 is currently in early access for the Digital Combat Simulator platform, and while most people playing are doing so very seriously, some are out here doing the obvious: remakes of the intro to Top Gun.



Adrián Caparzo is to thank for this amazing video, which isn’t quite shot-for-shot (there aren’t crewmembers on the deck of DCS’ carrier), but is still pretty damn close given the limitations of what he’s working with. This is a super hardcore flight sim, not Garry’s Mod.

Please stick around after Danger Zone for some hot Mighty Wings dogfighting.