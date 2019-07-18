Kyoto Animation, one of Japan’s most popular anime studios, was reportedly set ablaze this morning in Japan. A man in his 40s was allegedly seen pouring a flammable liquid and setting it ablaze. He is currently in police custody.



At around 10 am, residents living near the studio called the police, saying there was the sound of an explosion and that smoke was emitting from the building, which is located in Kyoto’s Fushimi area.

Located in a residential area, the building is Kyoto Animation’s No. 1 Studio, NHK reports. The studio’s head office is in Uji City, Kyoto, which is about twenty minutes away by car.

Sankei News reports that 38 employees have been taken to the hospital for major and minor injuries. According to Kyoto Shimbun, one person is reported dead.

Kyoto Animation is best known for anime like The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Lucky Star, K-Oh and more recently, Free!