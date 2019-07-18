Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Free!, Kyoto Animation’s popular swimming anime series, was supposed to get a totally new feature film in summer 2020. That film has now been canceled.



As previously reported, a Kyoto Animation production studio was set on fire. Several people are now confirmed dead and the suspected arsonist is in custody.

Free! tells the story of young male swimmers. The first TV season of Free! debuted in 2013, with new seasons following. The most recent series Free! Dive to the Future ended last September.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, a completely new Free! movie was announced for next summer.



Advertisement

The official Free! Twitter account announced today that the movie’s release is being halted and kindly asked for everyone’s understanding.