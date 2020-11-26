Exploring the First Few Zones of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is the newest expansion in the online WoW universe—its eighth, to be exact. It picks up right where the previous expansion, Battle for Azeroth, left off: Dark Lady Sylvanas Windrunner, who was originally a High Elf, then an Undead, then the Queen of the Undead, then the Warchief of the Horde, then not, becomes a full-fledged villain who betrays the Alliance, abandons the Horde, and shatters the Lich King’s crown. That then rips the sky open and creates a portal to the realm of the dead known as the Shadowlands. Sounds about right for 2020 Azeroth.

In the chaos, leaders Thrall, Jaina Proudmoore, Baine Bloodhoof, and Anduin Wrynn are taken captive and held prisoners inside the Shadowlands in a place called the Maw, where the most evil of souls are condemned to spend the rest of their afterlives in.

Entering the Shadowlands requires hitting level 50. Once you get there, you’ll have five new zones to explore: Bastion, Ardenweald, Revendreth, Maldraxxus, and the infamous Maw. Central to them all is the major city of Oribos In the video above, I check out the first couple of zones, namely the Maw and Oribos.

