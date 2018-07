Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Vincent Teo

Starting tomorrow, a VR title is coming to Steam that lets folks experience what it’s like to be poked by an anime girl.



It seems to just be poking. No wonder it’s called Tsun-tsun VR or “Poking VR.”

While the download is free, players will need to shell out a couple hundred bucks for a haptic vest to experience the poking. The price ones pays!