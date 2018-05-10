Image: Studio Ghibli, Bandai

Last year, Bandai released a fully poseable Robot Solider from Castle in the Sky action figure. This year, it’s releasing a “Mechanical Clear” version along with a poseable Colonel Muska.

Priced at 8,100 yen ($74), the two-figure set is up for pre-order starting today and will be released this October in Japan.

Makes you want to say “balse,” right?