Last year, Bandai released a fully poseable Robot Solider from Castle in the Sky action figure. This year, it’s releasing a “Mechanical Clear” version along with a poseable Colonel Muska.
Priced at 8,100 yen ($74), the two-figure set is up for pre-order starting today and will be released this October in Japan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Makes you want to say “balse,” right?
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.