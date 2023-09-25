Exclusive Persona 3 Portable Physical Edition Comes With Your Very Own Evoker

Role-playing game remasters Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are getting physical releases through distributor Limited Run, with pre-orders for the former beginning September 29, and the latter coming to the digital storefront on October 27. Physical copies for Persona 3 Portable will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles, and the priciest offering, dubbed the S.E.E.S. edition, comes with an Evoker replica shadowbox.



Though it would be funny for us and bad optics for P3P developer Atlus if it were distributing 3D replicas of the Evoker—a non-lethal, spiritual pistol Persona 3 characters use to shoot gunk out of their heads and call their Persona, a powerful alter ego—it’s not. The one-to-one replica is safely stuck behind shadowbox glass, above brooding, blue-haired teen Protagonist’s raging eyes.



Advertisement

Otherwise, the $200 S.E.E.S. edition, which takes its name from P3P’s after school club for Persona users, comes with a physical copy of P3P on a platform you choose, a steelbook case, S.E.E.S. armband, and other typical collectibles, like the P3P soundtrack. It also includes a checkered clothes patch and an image of its characters calling for an all-out attack in another shadowbox, which I assume has a $150 value in itself.



The standard, standalone P3P copies are priced a little more relaxedly—$35 each. None of the physical versions, including the collector’s edition and deluxe Grimoire Edition, have any purchase limits on them, though pre-orders for everything are set to close on November 12.



Advertisement Advertisement

Read More: It’s Always A Good Time To Play Persona 3



Limited Run has not yet announced details for its physical run of formerly Vita-only Persona 4 Golden, just the fact that it was “coming to LRG on October 27th,” the distributor said on Twitter. It’ll share more information in the coming weeks.