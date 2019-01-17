It’s got advanced character customization options, some new fight mechanics. time travel and an MMA fighter as Sonya Blade, but so far, Mortal Kombat 11 looks like more Mortal Kombat with the gore dialed up a notch.

Great fountains of blood punctuated our first look at NetherRealm Studios’ latest in action. Mortal Kombat is known for how its fighters open up to each other as they battle, and the first gameplay trailer’s got plenty of that. Heads, hearts, brains and other bits pop out, accompanied by strands of glistening viscera and waterfalls of crimson goo.

I am not normally squeamish in the face of Mortal Kombat’s exposed body parts and such, but something about this latest round had my stomach doing cartwheels.

In case you can’t get enough of this stuff, here’s the fatality trailer, which is so squelchy.

Visitors to the special reveal event, which include Kotaku’s own Nathan Grayson, will get hands-on time with seven new and returning kombatants. Mainstays Sonya Blade, Baraka, Sub-Zero, Raiden and Scorpion are joined by returning MK9 DLC fighter Skarlet, as well as a brand-new character named Geras, who seems pretty bad-ass.

Taking a cue from NetherRealm’s Injustice 2, players will be able to load up their Mortal Kombat 11 characters with different weapons, skins, costume pieces, intros and more.

Mechanics-wise, we were given a look at a couple of new features in the game. In the bottom corners of the screen, players now have two meters: one for offensive moves and one for defensive. Like the super moves in Injustice 2, players will build meter to unleash gory Fatal Blows. They generally aren’t fatal, but should be—Sonya’s involves shooting her opponent through the head. Also, players who perform a Perfect Block will break out of an attack directly into a combo, which sounds fancy.

Other than those few features, nothing much else was discussed, aside from a glimpse at the new game’s story. Picking up after Mortal Kombat 9, the story prologue trailer shows a more brutal version of Raiden removing Shinook’s head. Then, a mysterious new character named Kronika appears. She apparently will use her time manipulation powers to pit Mortal Kombatants against different versions of themselves—young, old, customized, et cetera.

Mortal Kombat 11 launches a worldwide on April 21, with a multiplayer beta kicking off on March 28. We should have more on the game after Nathan has gotten his dirty little paws on it later today.