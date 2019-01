These Assassin’s Creed controllers were made by reader Devin Smith, and are inspired by the Ezio timeline of games. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a control pad with gauntlets before.



In addition to the general prettiness going on, there are some cool features here: the accents are made from leather, the Xbox’s home button glows red around the Assassin logo and the centre of the PS4 controller is a flap that lifts up to let you access the touchpad.



You can see more of Devin’s work at his site.