Every Super Mario Game Posing For A Family Photo

In case you’ve ever wanted to see it, here is every major game with the words “Super Mario” in the title, all gathered together for a beautiful group shot.

It’s not just Super Mario Bros. games, but games that lead with Super Mario in the title, hence the inclusion of Super Mario Run and Super Mario Maker. I’m going to guess Super Mario RPG isn’t there because it’s an RPG? And these are all platformers?

Nintendo’s social media team put it together as part of the 35th birthday celebrations, and if nothing else it’s a reminder that there are few things in video games as beautiful as Japanese packaging.