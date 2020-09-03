ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Odds and Ends

Every Super Mario Game Posing For A Family Photo

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:Super Mario
Super Marionintendokotaku core
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Every iSuper Mario/i Game Posing For A Family Photo
Image: Nintendo

In case you’ve ever wanted to see it, here is every major game with the words “Super Mario” in the title, all gathered together for a beautiful group shot.

It’s not just Super Mario Bros. games, but games that lead with Super Mario in the title, hence the inclusion of Super Mario Run and Super Mario Maker. I’m going to guess Super Mario RPG isn’t there because it’s an RPG? And these are all platformers?

Nintendo’s social media team put it together as part of the 35th birthday celebrations, and if nothing else it’s a reminder that there are few things in video games as beautiful as Japanese packaging.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

shardik-the-man-bear
Shardik The Man Bear

Am I blind or is there now super mario kart?