Every Big Game Coming Out In Spring 2020

Mike Fahey
Illustration: Chelsea Beck (G/O Media)

Spring is here, the flowers are in bloom, and the urge to go outside and frolic is strong. Cracking open a window and letting in some fresh air while you game is almost the same thing. With games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and The Last of Us Part II on the horizon, it might even be better.

With the covid-19 crisis already affecting physical game production, there’s a chance this list could change a whole lot over the next three months, but right now it’s looking pretty rosy. This spring is frontloading the big blockbusters, starting with Doom and Animal Crossing, a new Half-Life game, and Final Fantasy, making its second appearance on a seasonal release list following its winter delay. Then we’ve got a lot of cool niche stuff until The Last of Us Part II in May and Death Stranding for PC in June.

March 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch

Doom 64 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One

March 23

Half-Life Alyx | PC

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III | PC

March 24

Bleeding Edge | PC, Xbox One

Paper Beast | PS4

Vampire the Masquerade: Coteries of New York | Switch

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution | PC, PS4, Xbox One

March 26

The Room VR | PC

March 27

Gigantasaurus the Game | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Switch

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PC

March 31

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends | Switch

Persona 5 Royale | PS4

Zombie Army Trilogy | Switch

April (Date TBA)

Minecraft Dungeons | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

April 3

Resident Evil 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

April 7

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PC, PS4

Fallout 76 Wastelanders | PC

April 10

Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4

April 14

Space Engineers | Xbox One

April 23

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack | PS4

Bokuhime Project | PS4, Switch

MotoGP 20 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

April 24

Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto | Switch

Predator: Hunting Grounds | PC, PS4

Trials of Mana | PC. PS4, Switch

April 28

Gears Tactics | PC, Xbox One

Moving Out | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Sakura Wars | PS4

Snowrunner | PC, PS4, Xbox One

May 5

Trackmania | PC

May 15

Iron Man VR | PS4

Those Who Remain | PC, PS4, Xbox One

May 19

Wasteland 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

The Wonderful 101 Remastered | PC, PS4, Switch

May 22

Maneater | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PC, PS4, Xbox One

May 26

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen | PS4, Vita

May 29

The Last of Us Part II | PS4

June 2

Death Stranding | PC

Rock of Ages 3: Make or Break | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One





Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

