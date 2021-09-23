The leaves are changing color, the wind is getting chilly, and all your favorite beverages are required by law to be flavored with pumpkin. Goodbye, hot and gross summer, and hello fall. And while this fall might not be as stacked as previous autumns, with plenty of games delayed into 2022, it’s still packed with some big titles including Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Age of Empires IV, and Battlefield 2042.

Over the last few months hype has been building for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, as more characters get revealed for the Smash Bros-like game. Will the end product be worth all the excitement? We will find out in October. The same month sees Alan Wake returning via a remastered version, alongside remastered spins on Crysis and Super Monkey Ball. What’s old is new again!



For all you folks who have found and purchased a new-gen machine, there’s nothing truly exclusive launching for these still hard-to-find consoles, but games like Halo Infinite and Rider’s Republic will at least look and run better on PS5/Xbox Series X/S. So that’s something?

Oh and let’s not forget that this fall sees the release of a new console Metroid game with Dread out in October. So while the season may be a bit quiet compared to what seems to be a stacked spring 2022, there are certainly some big names worth checking out over the next few pumpkin latte-filled months. Just remember that games can and often do get delayed, so some stuff might slip into winter or beyond. We’ll update this list as releases and delays get announced.

September 22

Pokémon Unite | iOS, Android

September 23



Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4

Diablo II: Resurrected | PC

Sable | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

September 24



Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PS5

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | Switch

Lost Judgment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

September 28



Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One

Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

New World | PC

September 29



Insurgency: Sandstorm | PS4, Xbox One

September 30



Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Darksiders III | Switch

eFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

October 1



FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Phoenix Point | PS4, Xbox One

October 5



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Jett: The Far Shore | PS5, PS4

Hell Let Loose | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Lego Marvel Super Heroes | Switch

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

October 7



Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, Mac

October 8



Metroid Dread | Switch

Tetris Effect: Connected | Switch

October 12



Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Ori: The Collection | Switch

October 14



The Riftbreaker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

October 15



Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

October 21



A Little to the Left | PC

Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

October 26



Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

NASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Solar Ash | PS5, PS4, PC

October 28



Age of Empires IV | PC

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water | PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC

October 29



Mario Party Superstars | Switch

November 2



World War Z | Switch

November 4



Just Dance 2022 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

November 5



Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

November 9



Football Manager 2022 | Xbox One, PC

Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

November 11



The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

November 12



Shin Megami Tensei V | Switch

November 16



Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

The Wild At Heart | PS4

November 19



Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond | Switch

Pokémon Shining Pearl | Switch

November 22



Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

November 23



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac

November 30



Beyond a Steel Sky | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

December 3



Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp | Switch

Danganronpa Decadence | Switch

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp | Switch

December 7



Thymesia | PC

SpellForce III Reforced | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

December 8



Halo Infinite | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

December 9



Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX | Switch, PC, iOS



