The leaves are changing color, the wind is getting chilly, and all your favorite beverages are required by law to be flavored with pumpkin. Goodbye, hot and gross summer, and hello fall. And while this fall might not be as stacked as previous autumns, with plenty of games delayed into 2022, it’s still packed with some big titles including Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Age of Empires IV, and Battlefield 2042.
Over the last few months hype has been building for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, as more characters get revealed for the Smash Bros-like game. Will the end product be worth all the excitement? We will find out in October. The same month sees Alan Wake returning via a remastered version, alongside remastered spins on Crysis and Super Monkey Ball. What’s old is new again!
For all you folks who have found and purchased a new-gen machine, there’s nothing truly exclusive launching for these still hard-to-find consoles, but games like Halo Infinite and Rider’s Republic will at least look and run better on PS5/Xbox Series X/S. So that’s something?
Oh and let’s not forget that this fall sees the release of a new console Metroid game with Dread out in October. So while the season may be a bit quiet compared to what seems to be a stacked spring 2022, there are certainly some big names worth checking out over the next few pumpkin latte-filled months. Just remember that games can and often do get delayed, so some stuff might slip into winter or beyond. We’ll update this list as releases and delays get announced.
September 22
Pokémon Unite | iOS, Android
September 23
Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4
Diablo II: Resurrected | PC
Sable | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
September 24
Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PS5
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | Switch
Lost Judgment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
September 28
Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One
Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
New World | PC
September 29
Insurgency: Sandstorm | PS4, Xbox One
September 30
Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Darksiders III | Switch
eFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
October 1
FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Phoenix Point | PS4, Xbox One
October 5
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Jett: The Far Shore | PS5, PS4
Hell Let Loose | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Lego Marvel Super Heroes | Switch
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
October 7
Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, Mac
October 8
Metroid Dread | Switch
Tetris Effect: Connected | Switch
October 12
Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Ori: The Collection | Switch
October 14
The Riftbreaker | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
October 15
Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
October 21
A Little to the Left | PC
Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
October 26
Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
NASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Solar Ash | PS5, PS4, PC
October 28
Age of Empires IV | PC
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
October 29
Mario Party Superstars | Switch
November 2
World War Z | Switch
November 4
Just Dance 2022 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
November 5
Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
November 9
Football Manager 2022 | Xbox One, PC
Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
November 11
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
November 12
Shin Megami Tensei V | Switch
November 16
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
The Wild At Heart | PS4
November 19
Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond | Switch
Pokémon Shining Pearl | Switch
November 22
Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
November 23
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac
November 30
Beyond a Steel Sky | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
December 3
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp | Switch
Danganronpa Decadence | Switch
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp | Switch
December 7
Thymesia | PC
SpellForce III Reforced | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
December 8
Halo Infinite | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
December 9
Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX | Switch, PC, iOS
DISCUSSION
outside of switch it really doesn’t seem like many AAA titles are coming out besides Halo infinite.