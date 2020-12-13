Even The Head Of PlayStation Studios Has His PS5 Upside Down

Image : Sony / Kotaku

The PS5 is a strange-looking console. Lots of curves and swoops. It’s easy to accidentally set it up the wrong way, which is exactly what Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, seems to have done in a now-deleted tweet. Whoops!



Earlier this morning, Hermen Hulst uploaded a cute little video of his cat attacking his TV while he played Bugsnax. However, lurking down below the cat was his PS5 which was upside down.

Photo : Herman Hulst

As spotted by the folks over at ResetEra, the tweet featuring the flipped PS5 was quickly deleted and the video reuploaded, this time with the console cropped out.



For those wondering, the correct way to lay the console horizontally is using the stand included in the box to set the console flat, with the disc tray on the bottom left of the machine.

Correct. Photo : Sony

So it appears Hulst is rocking his PS5 upside down, like a rebel who doesn’t care about rules or instructions. Or maybe, like so many others, he just got confused setting up the oddly shaped console. According to Kotaku’s own Ari Notis, setting the PS5 upside down feels more natural and logical. I think he’s just making excuses for setting up his fancy next-gen machine incorrectly.

I imagine after this silly mistake some Sony PR emails are being sent out to politely inform folks how to properly set up a PS5.

