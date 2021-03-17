Even Square Enix Is Getting Into NFTs

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Square Enix is joining the NFTs fray with one-of-a-kind digital assets for their Million Arthur franchise. Please be excited.



Today, Square Enix announced that it would be joining forces with Double Jump Tokyo for the endeavor . Double Jump Tokyo was founded in 2018, and the company has been at the forefront of blockchain technology in Japan.

This summer, Square Enix will be selling NFTs for the first time by offering one-of-a-kind digital content for Million Arthur. As of writing, the price is still TBA.

According to Square Enix, the company has been investigating blockchain technology for the past few years and is currently looking at the possibilities to stimulate in-game communication among players as it aims to create new digital entertainment content as well as construct a new business model.

Ungh.