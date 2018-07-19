A 2K18 player has made this little mixtape vid of his game, which has created LeBron James’ son (LeBron James Jr.) and put him on the same Lakers team as his dad.



It’s pretty good! Both as a video and as a vision of a possible future, where James sticks around in the league long enough for his almost-dunking son to make it to the NBA alongside him.

The vid is so good, in fact, that it drew the attention of James himself, who reposted it after getting a little emotional:

LeBron, it was made by shady00018_. And you might need to discuss with teammates if your son is going to wear 0: