Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

EVE Online Gets An Actual 'Spreadsheets In Space' Mode

sarinblackfist
Lee Yancy
Filed to:EVE online
EVE onlinekotakucore
5
Save
Illustration for article titled iEVE Online/i Gets An Actual Spreadsheets In Space Mode
Image: CCP Games

The idea that EVE Online is just spreadsheets in space is one I’ve heard hundreds of times since I started playing EVE five years ago. I always try my best to explain the breadth and depth of the EVE experience as being much more than that. Today however, a new update to the game has forced me to throw in the towel: EVE Online now officially has a “spreadsheets in space” mode.

Advertisement

A new optional feature added to the game’s test server allows players to completely remove any 3D visual components from the screen, and only render the text UI overlay. Usually, the game looks like this:

Erebus-class Titan in normal graphics
Screenshot: CCP Games
Advertisement

But the update changes it to this:

The same view, in "Spreadsheets in space" mode
Screenshot: CCP Games
G/O Media may get a commission
6-Pack: 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 Total)
6-Pack: 80ct Antibacterial Wipes (480 Total)

This feature is intended to reduce the graphical load on player PCs during EVE’s large player battles, which can see over 6,000 individual players in the same area. By being able to quickly remove the 3D scene, EVE players will be able to make sure that they’re not losing any performance when it matters. This will be especially helpful for players who “multibox” the game, or run multiple clients on the same PC at the same time during battles.

CCP Goodfella, EVE’s Brad Director, told Kotaku about the reasoning behind the introduction of the new UI-only feature: “With war in EVE reaching a tipping point, now is a great time to add the ultimate ‘boost performance’ option—a frequently requested feature by our hardcore players. Obviously this option is meant for only the most extreme situations, but as we all know, EVE is all about extreme situations and with war raging, every frame counts. We look forward to being surprised by the creative ways in which this feature is embraced by our community!”

Advertisement

Extreme situations are something that EVE creates on the regular, so this new UI-only feature is sure to see some use in the coming weeks and months. Two of the largest player-run factions in the game are in the middle of a massive war, which should be coming to a head in the near future. The UI-only mode was put onto the test server today for players to experiment with and test, and should be put into the live game in the coming weeks.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

The Best Flight Sims

PSA: Bloodborne Is Currently Free On PS Plus

DISCUSSION

cartoonivore
Cartoonivore

Making playing a game as much fun as doing your homework! 