Fine Art

Evangelion Unit-01

Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Lok Du is an artist from China with one hell of a dramatic flair for Evangelion.

You can see more of Lok’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Unit-01
