Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time

To mark the release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the Aonami train line in Nagoya has been renamed the Ayanami Line.
The Nagoya Rinkai Rapid Transit line will be wrapped in Rei (and Eva Unit-00) until May 31. There will also be original Ayanami Line merch as well as a large display in the station.
This isn’t the first of its kind. Previously, Japan Rail rolled out an Evangelion bullet train, which was way more than just an exterior wrapping.
Have a look at the train in action below:
DISCUSSION
So many authentic features too! The conductor having nefarious plans that put the whole train in danger. The announcer yelling “Get on the train!” at every stop. Preteen boys shamefully masturbating in the corner of every car. And they ran out of budget for the last couple of train stops, so you just kinda have to figure out the rest of your commute while they spend the next decade rebuilding the whole damn thing from scratch.
So it'll be like American public transit!