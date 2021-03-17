Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time
Screenshot: CBC News

To mark the release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the Aonami train line in Nagoya has been renamed the Ayanami Line.

Advertisement

The Nagoya Rinkai Rapid Transit line will be wrapped in Rei (and Eva Unit-00) until May 31. There will also be original Ayanami Line merch as well as a large display in the station.

Illustration for article titled Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time
Screenshot: CBC News
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time
Screenshot: CBC News
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time
Screenshot: CBC News
G/O Media may get a commission
AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears
AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time
Screenshot: CBC News
Illustration for article titled Evangelion Train Line Comes To Japan For A Limited Time
Screenshot: CBC News
Advertisement

This isn’t the first of its kind. Previously, Japan Rail rolled out an Evangelion bullet train, which was way more than just an exterior wrapping.

Have a look at the train in action below:

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

tillmandesign
Randy Randerson

So many authentic features too! The conductor having nefarious plans that put the whole train in danger. The announcer yelling “Get on the train!” at every stop. Preteen boys shamefully masturbating in the corner of every car. And they ran out of budget for the last couple of train stops, so you just kinda have to figure out the rest of your commute while they spend the next decade rebuilding the whole damn thing from scratch.

So it'll be like American public transit!