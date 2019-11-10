Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Esports Team Gets Its Own Adidas Sneaker, And It's Not Terrible

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sneakers
2.3K
2
Save

In the interests of fairness, after panning the last sportswear giant x esports deal I came across, it is now time to compliment one. Adidas have released a sneaker based on a French esports team, and I like it.

Advertisement

This is the AM4 VIT.01, and it’s based on Team Vitality, a French esports organisation that has teams in everything from League of Legends to Counter-Strike to Rainbow Six: Siege.

It’s not an entire custom shoe—this is an esports team, not an NBA MVP—it’s just a custom colourway for the AM4, one of the most hit-and-miss sneakers in Adidas’ entire lineup.

A futuristic running shoe, the AM4 can and often does look like cheap garbage depending on the design chosen for its knit upper, like this recent Marvel collab, which looks like something I’d get for $15 at Target for my six year-old:

Advertisement

Yet when done right, like the AM4 TKY here, it can be one of my favourite shoes of the last few years:

Advertisement

This VIT.01 is definitely closer to the latter than the former.

Advertisement

The VIT.01 hasn’t just been made for Team Vitality members, it’s also available to the public to purchase from the team’s website.

Share This Story

More in Sneakers:

NBA 2K20 Combines The Worst Parts Of Buying Sneakers And Playing Video Games
Adidas Is Making A New Star Wars Sneaker, And Um
Adidas' Naruto Sneakers Are Looking Much Better
Nike Is Making Official Spongebob Squarepants Sneakers [Update]
Nike Is Making Nintendo 64 Sneakers
Official Gundam Sneakers Released
Nike Is Making Stranger Things Sneakers
Adidas Is Making Pokemon Sneakers
Look At These Pikachu Air Jordans

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts