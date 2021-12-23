Do you like video games? Are you going to be a high school student in Japan? If you answered “yes” to both, have I got an academic institution for you.



This April, as junior high school students across Japan enter high school, a new type of specialty institution will open its doors. Dubbed “Esport High School” in English, the school is called Esports Koutou Gakuin (eスポーツ高等学院). Here is the school’s official site.



The school is supported by telecoms giant NTT’s esports outfit as well as the esports team owned by Tokyo Verdy, the Japanese professional soccer team.



Located in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya, the inside of the school is esports chic, as you might expect.

This is sooooooooooooooooooooo different from normal high schools.



Esports high school is outfitted with 40 with Galleria XA7C-R37 gaming PCs with an Intel Core i7-11700 and outfitted with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards. While the school’s site doesn’t list what exact games students will play, the genres listed are what you’d expect: FPS, Third-person shooter, RTS, and MOBA.



The teachers are esports players and industry types, who will provide their expertise to the high schoolers.

Students won’t just study video games, but also study standard Japanese high school curriculum. There is also an individual study program for those who have struggled with standard instruction—a welcomed option, indeed.

The high school’s website lists an array of careers for future graduates, including VR creator, game writer, 3DCG designer, game designer, special effects creator, and programmer. Some of these choices might need further education at either a specialty school or university. Other career options include streamer and esports pro.



In January, the school will hold an open campus at its location in Shibuya . No word yet at home much it costs for students to attend Esports High School.

