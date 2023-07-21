Epic Games Sale Doesn't Just Have Solid Deals, It Also Has Good Rewards

The Epic Games Store is running a summer sale with some solid discounts on big games ranging from Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding to the just-released Dead Island 2, making the next few weeks a hot time to flesh out your PC backlog.

Hundreds of games are on sale through August 3. Acclaimed platformer Celeste is just $5 while survival horror adventure Alan Wake Remastered is only $12, just in time for the sequel’s October 17 release. A handful of Assassin’s Creed games—the Greek epic Odyssey, the Egyptian masterpiece Origins, and the Paris-set Unity—are a few bucks each. The brilliant narrative RPG Disco Elysium - The Final Cut is here, too, for $10. And of course, some just-released games like Crime Boss: Rockay City, Dead Island 2, and Star Trek: Resurgence are all discounted pretty heavily, which is great if you’re looking for something new to play but don’t want to break the bank.

Maybe the best part about this sale, though, is the rewards. Typically, Epic gives you 5 percent back for every app or game you purchase through its platform. During this sale, that percentage has doubled to 10. So, not only are game prices slashed by as much as 90 percent for select titles, but you’ll also get a bit of that money spent back 14 days after your purchase. That’s a win-win in my book.

The full list of discounts is long, so here’s a truncated version in semi-alphabetical order:

Epic Games Summer Sale 2023

Alan Wake Remastered - $12

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Standard Edition - $12

Assassin’s Creed Origins Standard Edition - $9

Assassin’s Creed Unity - $7.49

Battlefield 2042 - $18

Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $12.49

Borderlands 3 - $9

Celeste - $5

Chivalry 2 - $20

Cities: Skylines - $9

Crime Boss: Rockay City - $28

Dead Island 2 - $45

Death Stranding Director’s Cut - $20

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $10

Dying Light Enhanced Edition - $9

EA Sports Fifa 23 Standard Edition - $17.49

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition - $15

For Honor Standard Edition - $4.49

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition - $12

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $15

Metro Exodus Standard Edition - $6

Need for Speed Unbound Standard Edition - $20.99

PC Building Simulator 2 - $20

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79

Riders Republic - $15

Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition - $20

Saints Row - $24

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI - $6

SnowRunner - $16.49

Star Trek: Resurgence - $30

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $10

The Crew 2 Standard Edition - $5

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $24

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $10

The Outlast Trials - $25.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition - $10

Tortuga - A Pirate’s Tale - $21.24

Watch Dogs: Legion Standard Edition - $9



