Epic flew a bunch of Twitch streamers out to GDC to stream Fortnite on a big screen. And ride a mechanical llama. Streamer Pookieface told me that the experience has been kinda nerve-wracking, but she eventually found her groove and won a victory royale, to big crowd applause. “It’s more of an adrenaline rush, and you don’t have your setup, but you try to make the best of it,” she said. As for the llama, well, that’s a different animal. “Maybe before the convention’s over, I’ll give it another go—see if I can beat my 12-second personal best,” she said.

