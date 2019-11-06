Epic Accidentally Tells Fortnite Players They're Cheating Just For Watching Games

Earlier this week, Epic had a little problem with its a spectator mode in Fortnite, accidentally issuing formal warnings to some players who were just hangin’ out on a server watching other people play.



Turns out the ‘spectate game in progress’ mode was at fault, with the game mistakenly believing that players simply watching a game were instead involved in ‘teaming’, the practice of players working together actually in a game.

As this Reddit thread points out, some of those falsely warned are now getting an apology from Epic—who have addressed and fixed the error—in the form of 1000 V-Bucks. For reference, resident Fortnite expert Riley MacLeod tells me that’s enough to buy the season 2 battle pass with 50 V-Bucks left in change, so it could have been worse.