Twitter user Zyirue is studying English but has big pro gamer dreams. “I want to be progamer [SIC],” Zyirue wrote on a recent test. The teacher marked the word wrong, correcting it as “programmer.”



Zyirue lamented the correction.

This tweet has gone viral in Japan. Replies included suggestions for how Zyirue could have avoided confusing the teacher. Those replies, which were in English and Japanese, include:

“be a...” “professional e-sports athlete” “I want to be a pro gamer. I want to be an esports player. I want to play games as a profession.” “Being a professional Gamer is ALOT better than being a programmer. that’s just me” “the space is very important there. “pro gamer” is correct but “programer” is not.” “Unless you write professional gamer, what you’re saying won’t come across.” “Pro grammar.”

Interestingly, the newly established Japan Esports Union has its own definition of what a pro gamer is.

Advertisement