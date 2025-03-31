Elon Musk’s Daughter Says He's Terrible At Overwatch

Every time I think we’re done hearing about the Elon Musk fake gamer saga, a new bit of information comes out revealing that the Tesla and X owner who bought his way into an unelected government position is apparently bad at video games. Generally, I haven’t paid too much attention to the developing story of Musk reportedly paying people to juice his Path of Exile account and having a terrible build in Elden Ring. However, now that it has intersected with Overwatch, a game that I have spent an ungodly amount of time playing, I have more context to understand that Musk is bad at video games, and it’s all thanks to a story from his estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson.

Overwatch 2's New Story Missions: Worth The Money? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Overwatch 2's New Story Missions: Worth The Money?

Wilson made an appearance on Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker’s channel March 29, and along with talking about the difficulties of growing up as Musk’s daughter, her gender transition, and the current political climate, she also talked about how her dad was a Bronze-ranked Torbjörn main in Overwatch who relied on his children’s skill to carry him in ranked.

Advertisement

“I can expose something that I think is really fucking funny,” Wilson said on the stream. “When I was like 12, he was Bronze in Overwatch, and me and my twin weren’t, and he would try to constantly get us to play ranked with him. I’m 90 percent sure it was just because we could carry him. I was like a 12-year-old Hanzo main who was barely in Silver. He was a Bronze Torbjörn main. He was fucking dogshit. Awful. Like, godawful. So no, I don’t believe the fucking- ‘I am a pro Path of Exile whatever the fuck.’ Like, no the fuck you are not. This is so cringe. Why would you even pretend to be? It’s fine not to be a gamer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bronze ranking is funny enough on its own, but the revelation that he was having such a hard time climbing the ranks as Torbjörn, arguably one of the lower-skill heroes on the roster, is also pretty good. However, nothing beats knowing he had to force pre-teens to help him climb out of the Bronze hole into the illustrious ranks of…Silver.

All of this comes after years of Musk trying to position himself as a pro-level gamer in games like Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV, seemingly in an attempt to buy credibility in the eyes of nerd followers who will stroke his ego on X and elsewhere. As his business ventures have grown over the years, people have become increasingly skeptical of his claims because one person running half a dozen companies likely doesn’t have time to be sinking hundreds of hours into grinding away at video games. Now we have another story to add to the fake gamer saga, and the evidence is really piling up. I don’t care that Musk might not be good at video games, but it’s pretty funny that he’s so desperate for people to think he is.

Advertisement



