Elliot Page Developing Beyond: Two Souls TV Show

Actor Elliot Page and developer Quantic Dream are developing a TV show based on the 2013 PS3 game Beyond: Two Souls.

This Innovative Hades-Like Feels Built For Speedrunners CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Innovative Hades-Like Feels Built For Speedrunners

This Innovative Hades-Like Feels Built For Speedrunners CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Innovative Hades-Like Feels Built For Speedrunners

Released late in the PS3's lifecycle, Beyond: Two Souls was a cinematic adventure game from Quantic Dream, the developers behind QTE-filled games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. (It was ported to PS4 in 2014.) It told the story of Jodie, played by Page, who is connected to a ghost-like entity that provides her powers. And now Elliot Page is developing a TV show based on Beyond: Two Souls.

Advertisement

On January 29, as reported by Deadline, Elliot Page and Quantic Dream announced plans to develop a Beyond: Two Souls TV series. The show is currently in early development.

Advertisement

“Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career,” said Page. “The story’s rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers.”

Advertisement

“We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate again with Elliot Page on this project,” said Quantic Dream writer and director David Cage. “I was blown away by his acting performance in the game, and I couldn’t think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium.”

Sony

It’s very interesting to see Page return to Beyond: Two Souls over a decade after its launch. Shortly after the game’s launch, people discovered a fully nude model of Page’s character inside Beyond: Two Souls. In 2015, leaked emails show that Page and his lawyers were looking into suing Quantic Dream and Sony over the nude model. Page hadn’t provided any scans of his body at the time and didn’t approve of the nudity, which could only be seen via a modded camera. It seems that situation was resolved and now Page is happy to return to help develop a TV show based on the game.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it should be noted that David Cage has been accused of being very difficult to work with and has allegedly allowed a toxic and sexist culture to develop at Quantic Dream.

.

