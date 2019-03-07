Electronic Arts won’t hold an E3 conference this year. The publisher said in a press release today that it will again hold EA Play in Los Angeles during the weekend before E3, but that the focus of the event will be livestreams and hands-on for players. No more soccer memes and disappointing mobile reveals, sadly.
