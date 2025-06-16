The Villainous Vile Lair In Oblivion Remastered Is Perfect For Vampiric Playthroughs

Playing an infamous, blood-sucking character? Chances are you’ve been forced out of every major city in Cyrodiil by overzealous guards who see your fangs and red eyes and want to slaughter your vampire butt, right? Well, if that’s the case, where else can you hide? The Vile Lair, with its Dark Brotherhood-esque decorations and monuments to Sithis, feels like an extension of the assassin’s guild, but it’s definitely designed with creatures of the night in mind. Here’s where to find this unique player home!

How to find and claim the Vile Lair in Oblivion Remastered

Like with the Thieves’ Den and Fighters’ Stronghold, you’ll discover Vile Lair either through various rumors in the surrounding area, like from the citizens of Leyawiin, or via exploration. Whichever path you take, it’s quite the trek through Blackwood to uncover this hidden den of infamy.

You’ll find the Vile Lair southeast of Leyawiin, at the southernmost tip of Blackwood. There, you’ll note a small island connected via a thin strip on the map, and that’s your destination.

Upon arrival, however, you’ll find nothing more than a burnt out town, slaughtered by unknown forces, some of it still smoking. If you dig through the wreckage, you’ll find a few chests with basic random loot spawns. But look to the south to the crumbling stone structures: That’s your target. Dive into the water, then swim down to where the stone meets the slope leading to deeper water. You’ll find a large tree trunk, open on one end, leading to a hidden door.

It’s murky down there, but I promise, the door’s there. Inside, you’ll swim momentarily, coming up to the surface in a small cave entrance that opens to none other than the Vile Lair.

Before you delve too deep, don’t forget to grab the journal sitting beneath the pearl on the stool by the water’s edge. It contains everything you must know about Vile Lair, including how to upgrade each room!

How to upgrade the Vile Lair

Oddly enough, if you wish to upgrade the Vile Lair—you most certainly do!—then you must travel to the opposite side of Cyrodiil. There’s a single merchant, Rowley Eardwulf, tucked away in the Wawnet Inn, just to the west across the bridge leading to the Imperial City. There, you’ll find a perpetually scowling man who is just an absolute delight to speak with. He’ll sell you the following Vile Lair upgrades:

Bedroom Area

Cost: 1,750 Gold

Description: A desk with various crafting ingredients and a coffin bed.

Cattle Cell

Cost: 1,750 Gold

Description: A prison cell, complete with prisoners, for vampire characters to feed on.

Dark Minion

Cost: 1,750 Gold)

Description: A vampire minion you may task with killing victims, increasing your infamy and acquiring their loot.

Dining Area

Cost: 1,750 Gold

Description: A table and cupboard setup with foods and better lighting.

Garden of Venomgrowth

Cost: 1,750 Gold

Description: A garden chock full of poisonous alchemy ingredients.

Ingredients Provided: Chokeberry Vines, Elf Cup Caps, Fennel Plants, Ginseng Plants, Milk Thistle Plants, Morning Glory Vines, Nightshade Plants, Stinkhorn Caps, Wisp Stalk Caps

Storage Area

Cost: 1,750 Gold

Description: Multiple storage chests just off the main garden, along with several pre-made poisons.

Study Area

Cost: 1,750 Gold

Description: A simple desk and bookshelf with rare and unique books for study.

Ichor of Sithis

Cost: 3,000 Gold

Description: A potion key to reactivate the Ichor Basin in Deepscorn Shrine that will, once rebuilt, confer blessings of Sithis.

Deepscorn Hollow is primarily tailored toward vampire players. While it will suffice for any Dark Brotherhood playthrough, the various upgrades and boons lean heavily toward those who remain in the shadows.

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.