Crash Course

This Ghostly Bound Sword Is Oblivion Remastered's Strongest Two-Handed Blade

If you're on the hunt for an incredible sword, you'll find it at the finest schools of magic in all of Cyrodiil

By
Brandon Morgan
The player character in third person holding the Bound Sword in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

When tracking down Oblivion Remastered’s best greatsword, one would likely check the armorer first, right? Wrong! It’s at the Mage’s Guild of all places. You see, the best two-handed sword isn’t a sword at all, it’s an illusion. A trick of the eye that deals damage like a physical object. Oh, and even better is, it glows! Here’s how to get the Bound Sword in Oblivion Remastered.

Where to find the Bound Sword

Athragar, of the Chorrol Mage’s Guild in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
No matter how much time you spend adventuring into the deepest delves, you won’t uncover Bound Sword out in the wild. It’s only available from a select handful of vendors, namely those found in the Mage’s Guild. You’re looking for:

  • Athragar (Chorrol)
  • Raminus Polus (Arcane University, Imperial City)
  • Volanaro (Bruma)

All three will remain within the confines of their respective Mages’ Guild halls, so don’t bother searching the city; head straight to the hall. Athragar is the cheapest, so I recommend visiting him if you want to save a few gold for a pint at Chorrol’s The Grey Mare.

Alongside the Bound Sword, all three vendors also sell: Bound Bow, Bound Cuirass, Bound Mace, and Bound Shield. If you’re leaning into the Conjuration school of magic, save up your gold and buy all of them, then equip each to your quickslot wheel. You won’t need a physical weapon any longer!

Bound Sword stats and details

The Bound Sword spell information in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
The biggest hurdle you’ll face when tracking down and acquiring Bound Sword is its level requirements. You need an exorbitant amount of Magicka available to you, which means reaching an insanely high level to meet the Magicka and Conjuration requirements. Expect to hit around level 70, give or take.

On top of the leveling requirements, the spell costs a few thousand gold!

But hey, with that out of the way, here’s the main stats you should consider:

  • Damage: 31
  • Time: 15 Seconds
  • Magicka: 466
  • Range: Self
  • Speed: 0.8
  • Reach: 1.3
  • Weight: 0
  • Item ID: 00026273


Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.