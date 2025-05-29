7 Essential Tips To Survive Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign is a new multiplayer-focused spin-off title to 2022's Elden Ring. It’s a combination that feels familiar and entirely new in equal measure. Having more in common with roguelikes and extraction games than with its predecessor’s open-world Soulslike structure, this thrilling new direction may take some getting used to. Don’t worry, though, as you’ll find a handful of worthwhile tips down below that can help acclimate you to this all-new entry in the Elden Ring franchise.

Pick a character that plays to your strengths

Every fan of the Soulslike genre has strengths and weaknesses. Maybe you’re excellent with aggressive melee combat but feel completely out of your element using magic. Maybe you’d rather run with shields and act as a tank for your team. Whatever your vibe is, make sure you pick a character or two that suits your playstyle and master them before stepping too far outside of your comfort zone. This is still a pretty challenging game.

Know when to split up and when to stick together

Elden Ring Nightreign’s fast-paced, time-sensitive gameplay loop may sometimes require you to split from your team and tackle something while they’re busy with their own tasks. However, this is a cooperative game designed from the ground up to facilitate teamwork, so don’t make a habit of setting off on a whole adventure alone while your teammates are trying to take down a boss or fend off an army of foes. Unless you’re communicating with a group that has a solid gameplan, it’s usually smarter to stay pretty close to one another to be best prepared for what awaits you.

Use pins to communicate

If you’re not voice chatting with your teammates, consider using pins to share your intentions. Setting a pin somewhere will deploy a light column that signals to your group that you intend to go to that spot. Moreover, you can set a pin on one of your teammates’ pins to indicate that you agree to follow them to that spot and assist with what you find there.

Focus on leveling up early

You’re destined to encounter some extremely challenging foes as you explore the map, so make an effort to level up quickly at the beginning of a run. You’ll usually land near an encampment full of low-level foes, so make sure to kill them quickly to get off on the right foot. Afterward, make your way to a site of grace to start pumping up your character’s stats, then prioritize getting your loot grind started.

Always stop at churches for flask upgrades

With your flask being your primary healing option, never pass up an opportunity to stop by a church and score a flask upgrade. These will become less and less prevalent as the ring closes in, so prioritize any you see on the outer rim, assuming they’re close enough to get to without wasting too much precious time. As the ring closes in, try to map out a looting route that passes by another church or two. You’ll be happy you did.

Buy a Wending Grace every chance you get

If you encounter a merchant selling a Wending Grace, and you have enough runes to purchase it, always do so. This item will offer you a single revival, giving you an extra chance at success. You’d be shocked at how quickly things can take a turn for the worse in an expedition, so this may be just the thing that saves your team from failing a run.

Don’t be conservative with items

Your consumable items don’t carry over between rounds, so make use of them as often as needed to ensure your survival and improve your character. Got a Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot? Use it to improve how quickly you obtain runes. Facing off against a tough boss? Go ahead and use your Boiled Crab to increase your defense. Need a bit of extra damage? Use those weapon coating items and go to town. Life is short. Life is even shorter in Elden Ring Nightreign. Live it!

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.