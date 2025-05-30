Let's Get You Some More Stonesword Keys In Elden Ring Nightreign

Clearing bosses on the map in Elden Ring Nightreign is generally the best way to level up quickly, so you’ll want to prioritize anything that grants you access to these big baddies. One great way to do this is to find Stonesword Keys, which can open gaols found around Limveld that will let you tackle a (usually) simple boss for a huge chunk of runes.

Unfortunately, Stonesword Keys can be difficult to come by. If you’re wanting to track some of these items down more often, though, all hope is not lost.

Where to find Stonesword Keys in Elden Ring Nightreign

Given the random nature of every run in Nightreign, there aren’t many spots on the map that can guarantee a specific piece of loot. This obviously applies to Stonesword Keys as well, meaning your chances of grabbing one in an expedition can feel like a stroke of luck.

However, the good news is that there are a few locations you can aim for that have a higher drop rate for this coveted item. We’re not talking a 100-percent drop rate here, but they drop frequently enough from these points of interest to be worth visiting.

Here are some good locations to find Stonesword Keys:

Small Castles : There are usually a few small castles on the map that can be cleared easily. They’ll sometimes have an Abductor Virgin enemy on the base level, but will more often have a quick and simple fight against a knight boss at the top. Behind the boss will be a chest that you can open, which has a good chance of containing a Stonesword Key.

: There are usually a few small castles on the map that can be cleared easily. They’ll sometimes have an Abductor Virgin enemy on the base level, but will more often have a quick and simple fight against a knight boss at the top. Behind the boss will be a chest that you can open, which has a good chance of containing a Stonesword Key. Medium Castles : You’ll also sometimes find medium-sized castles that are gated off and require you to enter via the sewers at the very bottom of the structure. Here, you can make your way up the wooden stairs inside to find a room halfway up containing a group of enemies. A side room here has a chest that may contain a Stonesword Key.

: You’ll also sometimes find medium-sized castles that are gated off and require you to enter via the sewers at the very bottom of the structure. Here, you can make your way up the wooden stairs inside to find a room halfway up containing a group of enemies. A side room here has a chest that may contain a Stonesword Key. Ruined Cathedrals: Not to be confused with the small cathedrals where you find flask upgrades, ruined cathedrals are large, broken structures that are hard to miss. You’ll encounter basic enemies here, as well as a boss located either near the altar or by dropping down a hole in the center. Bosses aside, just defeat any nearby foes and check behind the altar in the center of the cathedral for a chest that has a solid chance of dropping a Stonesword Key for you.

Now that you know how to track down some extra Stonesword Keys, get out there and beat some ass at the gaols. Just don’t be surprised if one day you open up a gaol and get a whole lot more than you bargained for…ut that’s a discussion for another day!

Elden Ring: Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.