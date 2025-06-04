Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Crash Course

How To Increase Your Healing Flasks In Nightreign

Maybe stop getting hit and you won't need them as much?

nintendoElden Ring
By
Billy Givens
A knight stands before a statue.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku

Elden Ring Nightreign can pose an immense challenge, even for seasoned veterans of the Soulslike genre. So, you’ll want to be sure you’ve got all of the resources you can possibly find to increase your chances of survival. Chief among these is healing flasks, which may stand between you and a fatal blow. If you’re wondering how to get more of these yummy drinks, read on.

Getting more healing flasks in Elden Ring Nightreign requires you to visit small chapels around the map to pick up Flask Charges. You’ll find the Flask Charge sitting on a pedestal directly beneath the chapel’s statue.

A knight stands before a table with cups.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Tracking down these Flask Charges can be a time-consuming affair, as the churches are often (though not always) placed out of the way of the optimal paths for leveling up or obtaining good items. This means you’ll be spending a lot of time making strategic decisions about whether you should spend your limited time trekking across the map for an extra healing consumable or forgo it to fight some camps or bosses for loot.

With careful planning and a good team, even inconvenient chapel placement isn’t too big of a deal. You just want to be certain you’re making the most of your traveling by stopping to handle any legendary foes or gaols so that you don’t spend an entire in-game day just running!

A knight stands in the middle a set of ruins.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Billy Givens / Kotaku
There are usually three chapels on the map, while reaching the final day will also grant you an additional flask. In this case, that means you can have up to seven in your possession when facing the final boss. But things can get even better. Sometimes a map can feature up to four chapels, ultimately granting you up to eight by the end of your run. Sexy!

Whether you should go for every flask on the map or not is entirely dependent on how confident you and your team are about the final boss you’re facing. If you feel like it’s an easy showdown, maybe it’s okay to prioritize leveling over making a long trip to an out-of-the-way chapel. But if you’re about to enter a battle against a boss you find super challenging, you’ll want all the help you can get.

Get out there and track down those flask charges in Elden Ring Nightreign, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

