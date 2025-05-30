Just How Many Is A 'Great Many Vessels' In Nightreign?

Elden Ring Nightreign is tough as hell and very cryptic, as should be expected from any FromSoftware title. There are a lot of little details that are easy to overlook, so you’d be forgiven if you find yourself confused from time to time. Even a few of the game’s trophies and achievements are vague enough to trip up some of us, such as the one that asks you to acquire a great many vessels.

Luckily, all you’ll need to obtain all of these vessels is to keep playing the game, saving up murk (currency), and buying your way to the “Obtained Vessels” trophy or achievement.

When you’re ready to acquire a great many vessels and snag the “Obtained Vessels” trophy or achievement, you may find it surprising that it’s a pretty straightforward thing to accomplish.

If you’ve ever visited the Roundtable Hold’s Small Jar Bazaar during your adventure—and you surely have—you’ll find that there are goblets you can purchase to change up your relic slot colors on a character. These are considered vessels, so you’ll need to obtain all of them to get the trophy or achievement.

Each character has a default goblet already unlocked, as well as one additional goblet you can purchase from the Small Jar Bazaar. After you’ve cleared more expeditions, the store will eventually begin to sell three large grails, each of which contains three relic slots of the same color and can be used with any character.

When you’ve purchased every character’s goblet and all three grails, you’ll unlock the “Obtained Vessels” trophy or achievement and have far more customization options for each character’s relic loadout. Find the one that works best for your playstyle, and make sure you’re checking back frequently to equip any new relics that may improve your chances during future runs. You’ve got this!

Elden Ring Nightreign is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PCs.