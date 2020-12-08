El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron is in development for Steam. The game was originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360. According to Sawaki Takeyasu, the game’s director, the Steam version will have both English and Japanese subtitles and audio options. The release date is still TBA.
