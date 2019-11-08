Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snacktaku

Edible Japanese Gardens Turn Snack Time Into Zen Time

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:snacktaku
729
1
Save
Image: Netgeek

If you’ve ever been to Japan, maybe you’ve visited one of the country’s numerous gardens. They are wonderful places to enjoy nature and contemplate life. What if you could make your own Japanese garden? Out of candy? And then eat it? You can!

As Netgeek reports, there are DIY candy kit versions of Japanese gardens. One is a Ryoanji Temple-style rock garden, while the other has a pond with koi fish.

Advertisement

The “rocks” are made from ramune candy or chocolate, while the pond is a gummy-type sweet.

In Japanese, this kind of candy is called chiiku kashi (知育菓子) or basically “educational candy.” You are supposed to mold the larger rocks, and then rake the sandy-like ramune candy. The pond comes as is, so it simply needs to be placed in the miniature garden.

“Appreciate the spirit of Zen before eating,” read the directions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Some are better Zen candy masters than others.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

The New Mtn Dew Game Fuel Flavor Is Good (If You Like Orange Soda)
I Love You, Colonel Sanders!: The Kotaku Review
Tokyo Burger King Is Crawling With Zombies. Literally

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts