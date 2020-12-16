Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Image: D3P

Earth Defense Force 6 is slated to be out at the end of 2021 in Japan, producer Nobuyuki Okajima tells Famitsu in a recent interview. The sixth main entry in the giant bug series picks up where 2017's Earth Defense Force 5 left off. 

Behrditz
Behrditz

So that means potentially a what, 2022, maybe 23 release for the west based on the the last one?